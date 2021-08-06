Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 111.4% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) traded up 111.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 16,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 13,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.