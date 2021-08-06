Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.14. 33,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,432. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

