CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,769. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.