Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 317,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,906. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
