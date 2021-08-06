Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 317,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,906. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

