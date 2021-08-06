California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 841 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of TimkenSteel worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMST opened at $12.93 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

