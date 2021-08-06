California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

