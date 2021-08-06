California State Teachers Retirement System Has $878,000 Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of GAN worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 408,919 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $4,663,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 237,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in GAN by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 340,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.05. GAN Limited has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

