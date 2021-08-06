California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

