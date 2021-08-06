California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $47,744.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

