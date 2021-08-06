Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALT. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

CALT stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $731.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

