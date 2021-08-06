Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43.
In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.