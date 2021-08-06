Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

