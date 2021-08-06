Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 5,562 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.