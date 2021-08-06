Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.59. 13,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,591. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.