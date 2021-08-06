Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 12,107 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Apollo Investment makes up 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.