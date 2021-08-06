Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 206 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 57,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,045. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.81. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.