Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 529 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. 233,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

