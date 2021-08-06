Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 798 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 669,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,590,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $122.18. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

