Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$21.50 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of CF traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,957. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.41.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.00 million. Research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.8959051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.