Canaccord Genuity Raises Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$0.55

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,954. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.