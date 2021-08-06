Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Boosted by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. 110,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.