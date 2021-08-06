Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

