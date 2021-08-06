Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.05.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.13. 1,035,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,805. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.44 and a 52-week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

