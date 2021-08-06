Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

