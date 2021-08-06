Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.47. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $262.57. 11,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

