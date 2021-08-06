Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Buys 497 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £173.95 ($227.27).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Tim Weller acquired 433 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £168.87 ($220.63).

On Monday, June 28th, Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 35.99 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £606.17 million and a P/E ratio of 44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.37. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Capita in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

