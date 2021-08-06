Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.47 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE PAGS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.04. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

