Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $281.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

