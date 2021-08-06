Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,327 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 124.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.65.

