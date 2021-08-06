Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of ADI opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

