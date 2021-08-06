Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.87. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

