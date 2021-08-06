Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

