Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.96.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $59.04 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.