Captrust Financial Advisors Has $44,000 Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CalAmp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

