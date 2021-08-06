Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,885 shares of company stock worth $13,268,793. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

