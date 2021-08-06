Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.89.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

