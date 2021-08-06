CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 20,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $214,495.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.74 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTBC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

