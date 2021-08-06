Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.88.

Cargojet stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

