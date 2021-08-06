Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.88.

Cargojet stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

