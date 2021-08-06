Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

TSE:CJT opened at C$184.66 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 862.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

