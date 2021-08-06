Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.05

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.05 and last traded at $205.36, with a volume of 1558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.52.
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
