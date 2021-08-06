Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.05

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.05 and last traded at $205.36, with a volume of 1558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

