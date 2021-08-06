Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.26.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.21. 136,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.89 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,414,608.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,551,579 shares of company stock worth $460,652,417. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

