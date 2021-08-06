Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.36.

Cascades stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.18. 218,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

