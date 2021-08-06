Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta Sells 10,000 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

