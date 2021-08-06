Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

SAVA stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.42. 74,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.