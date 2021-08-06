Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBOE. raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $4,400,471 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

