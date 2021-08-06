Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Raised to $133.00 at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target raised by Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

