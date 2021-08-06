CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.60 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.