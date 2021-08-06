CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 525,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,547. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

