CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.
On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CDK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 525,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,547. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.
About CDK Global
CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.
