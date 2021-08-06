CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by 123.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.