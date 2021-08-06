CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.33.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.39. 11,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,408. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.