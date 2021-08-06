Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,062. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

